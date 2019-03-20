Arrest after burglary in Selsey

Police are asking for witnesses to a burglary in Selsey to come forward as an investigation continues.

A house in James Street, Selsey was was broken into between 6am and 10am on Thursday March 14 and a small safe containing personal property was stolen, police said.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and after being interviewed has been released under investigation, a police spokesman added.

Detective Constable Jill Stevens said; “We are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was walking in the road with a young child that morning, but anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 403 of 14/03.

Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See police advice on Burglary Prevention here.