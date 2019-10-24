Arrest after man seen 'trying door handles' in Bognor Regis

A man has been arrested following after someone was reported to have been 'trying car door handles' in Bognor Regis.

The alleged crime took place last night (Wednesday October 23).

A man remains in police custody this morning on suspicion of theft, going equipped and vehicle interference, police have said.

A spokesman for Arun Police said on social media: "One in custody this morning for Theft, Going Equipped and Vehicle Interference following report of suspect male trying car door handles overnight in #BognorRegis. #TacklingVehicleCrime #DistrictPriority"

