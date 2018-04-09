Arson charge: Bognor man will face jury

A Bognor man charged with arson with intent to endanger life will appear at Crown Court later this month.

Dawid Stroinski, 31, was arrested after a fire broke out in a house in Collyer Avenue in Bognor on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Click here to read the original story.

Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene but nobody was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the fire service said they received multiple calls to the house and sent two fire engines at 12.45pm.

Once there, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the first floor bedroom where it started.

Stroinski is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 30.