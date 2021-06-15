Arun Distrct weekly crime round-up: June 15

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in Pinewood Gardens, Bognor Regis on June 7. The Police serial number is 1556 07/06/21.

Another catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on Southover Road, Bognor Regis that night. The Police serial number is 0322 08/06/21.

In the same night, between June 7 and June 8, number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Selsey Avenue, Bognor Regis. The police serial number is Serial 0456 08/06/21.

Police (stock image)

A catalytic converter was also stolen from a vehicle parked on Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis overnight between June 7 and 8. The police serial number is 0633 08/06/21.

A white range rover was stolen from a property on Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis overnight between June 9 and 10. The Police serial number is Serial 0291 10/06/21.

Tyres were slashed on a vehicle parked on Applegate way, Bognor Regis overnight between June 8 and June 9. The Police serial number is 0317 09/06/21.

On Arundel Road, Littlehampton, an attempt was made to gain access to a residential property by damaging the front door on June 7. The Police serial number is 1143 07/06/21.

A Karcher power washer was stolen from a property on Solway Close, Littlehampton overnight between June 9 and June 10

On Monday June 7, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on South Terrace, Littlehampton. The Police serial number is 0328 08/06/21.

Another catalytic converter was stolen from as vehicle parked on Irvine Road, Littlehampton, overnight between June 7 and June 8. The Police serial number is: 0868 08/06/21.

Overnight between June 10 and 11, a black moped was stolen from Western Road, Littlehmapton. The Police serial number is 0640 11/06/21.

Damage was caused to the skylight of the Arun Civic Centre in Littelhampton overnight between June 7 and 8. The Police serial number is 0534 08/06/21.

A power washer was stolen from a storage container on Mill Road Arundel overnight between June 7 and 8. The Police serial number is 0422 08/06/21.

A hard drive and soldering Iron was stolen from a property on Hill Lane, Barnham overnight between June 9 and 10. The serial number is 0539 10/06/21.