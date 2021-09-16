Arun District Crime round-up: September 16

Bognor Regis

A bag full of boxing equipment was stolen from the rear garden of a property in Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis overnight between August 31 and September 1. The police serial number is 0386 – 03/09/21.

Two bicycles were stolen from an insecure garage which in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis on the same evening. The police serial number is 0324 – 04/09/21.

Police

A Vespa scooter was stolen from a shed on Chichester Road, Bognor Regis in the early hours of September 4, and was located near the owner’s address later that day. The police serial number is 1570 – 04/09/21.

A blue badge was stolen from a vehicle parked outside the Sainsbury’s in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. The police serial number is 1407 – 31/08/21.

Number plates were stolen from a number of vehicles parked on Pryors Lane, Bognor Regis,overnight between August 31 and September 1. The police serial number is 1300 – 01/09/21.

A number plate was also stolen from a vehicle parked in Queensmead, Bognor Regis, overnight between September 1 and 2. The police serial number is 0744 – 02/09/21.

A group of teenagers were seen stealing a red and white Vespa from a property in Westloats Lane. The police serial number is 0015 – 04/09/21.

The front window of a residential building in Ivanhoe Place, Bognor Regis was smashed after a rock was thrown through it in the afternoon of September 1. The police serial number is 0151 – 01/09/21.

A group of youths were seen cycling around the area near The Causeway in Pagham, throwing eggs and rocks at vehicles. The police serial number is 0935 – 05/09/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and Surrounding areas

The property of a vulnerable person in Jubilee Avenue was entered on the afternoon of September 3 and a large amount of cash was stolen from within. The police serial number is 1023 – 03/09/21.

Bank cards were stolen from a vehicle parked in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton overnight between August 30 and 31. The police serial number is 0350 – 31/08/21.

The rear quarterlight window of a van parked in Holmes Way Littlehampton was smashed and a radio, alongside several tools, were stolen from within. The police serial number is 0183 – 02/09/21.

Power tools, alongside a wallet containing bank cards and cash, were stolen from a vehicle parked in North Lane, Rustington, overnight between September 2 and 3. The police serial number is 0300 – 03/09/21.

Several beach huts in Sea Road, East Preston, were damaged by what appear to be airgun pellets overnight between August 29 and 30. The police serial number is 0416 - 02/09/21.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding areas

The rear window of a vehicle parked in Tacklee Road, Yapton, was smashed by a group of youths in the early hours of August 31. The police serial number is 0058 – 31/08/21.

A vehicle parked in High Street, Findon, was entered and searched in the morning of August 31, but nothing was reported stolen. The police serial number is 0448 – 31/08/21.