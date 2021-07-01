Arun District weekly crime round-up: July 1

An attempt was made to gain entrance to a residential garage on Norbren Road, Bognor Regis, using a jack on June 21. The police serial number is: 0283 21/06/21.

A mountain bike was stolen after a shed on Blakes Road, Bognor Regis, was broken into between June 20 and June 21. The police serial number is 0468 21/06/21.

An office was broken into and a TV was stolen from The Boulevard, Bognor Regis, overnight between June 21 and 22. The police serial number is 0209 22/06/21.

An attempt was made to gain access to a residential property on Priestyl Way, in Bognor Regis, on June 23. The police serial number is 1287 23/06/21.

A black enigma motorbike was stolen from Ash Grove, Bognor Regis overnight between June 20 and June 21. The police serial number is 0198 21/06/21.

A wallet, IPhone and items of clothing were stolen from a vehicle which was broken into on Connaught House, Bognor Regis, on June 22. The police serial number is 0005 24/06/21.

The window of a vehicle parked on Norfolk Way, Bognor Regis, was smashed between June 23 and 24. The police serial number is 0385 24/06/21.

A Land Rover Discovery was stolen from a layby on Mead Lane, Bognor Regis between June 24 and 25. The police serial number is 25/06/21.

Cash was stolen from St Joseph’s Church, in Rustington, after access was gained to the church between June 20 and June 21. The police serial number is 1208 21/06/21.

A residential property in Parham Close, Rustingnton, was broken into and access gained by the ground floor window on June 24. The police serial number is 1485 24/06/21.

An attempt was made to gain access to a vehcile parked at Greenfields, Littlehampton on June 23. The police serial number is 0973 23/06/21.

A white flatbed lorry was stolen from Bridge Road, Littlehampton between June 24 and 25. The Police serial number is 0258 25/06/21.

A brick was thrown through the window of a business premises on Clifton Road, Littlehampton on June 21. The police serial number is 0784 21/06/21.

A silver BMW M3 was stolen from Linden Road, Littelhampton overnight between June 26 and 27. The Police serial number is 0334 27/06/21.

Damage was caused to the fencing around the skatepark near the Littlehampton Mini Railway on June 26. The police serial number is 1695 26/06/21.

Various tools were stolen from a construction site on North End Road, in Yapton, between June 12 and 14. The police serial number is: 0303 14/06/21.

A gym bag was stolen from a vehicle parked in Houghton Forest, Arundel, after the passenger window was smashed. The police serial number is 1017 18/06/21.

A handbag, mobile phone and Sat Nav were stolen from a vehicle parked on Slindon House Top Road, in Slindon, on June 17. The police serial number is 0663 19/06/21.

A swimming bag was stolen after the passenger window of a vehicle parked on Park Lane, Slindon, was smashed on June 20. The police serial number is 0668 20/06/21.