Arun district weekly crime round-up: June 25

An attempt was made to gain access to a residential property on Middleton Road in Bognor Regis on June 17. The police serial number is 1488 17/06/21.

A garage in a property on Barton Close, Bognor Regis, was broken into in an attempt to steal items on June 19. The police serial number is 0729 19/06/21.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on Babsham Lane overnight between June 13 and 14. The police serial number is 0281 14/06/21.

A black Yamaha motorbike was stolen from Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis overnight between June 18 and 19. The police serial number is 0355 19/06/21.

The front door to Barclay’s bank on High Street, Bognor Regis, was smashed between June 12 and 14. The police serial number is 0113 18/06/21.

A wing mirror was kicked off a vehicle parked on Central Drive, Bognor Regis, on June 19. The police serial number is: 0932 20/06/21.

A vehicle was seen fly-tipping old furniture on William Street, Bognor Regis, on June 15. The police serial number is 0489 17/06/21.

Medication was stolen from a property on Western Road, Littlehampton after it was broken into on June 16. The police serial number is 0925 16/06/21.

An Apple Macbook was stolen from a vehicle on Eldon Way, Wick, on June 17. The Police serial number is 1564 17/06/21.

The rear window of a vehicle was smashed on Old Worthing Road, East Preston overnight between June 14 and 15. The police serial number is 0093 16/06/21.

The front door to the business premises of Boots Chemist in Littlehampton was smashed on June 18. The Police serial number is 1225 19/06/21.

A number of fridges were fly-tipped on Highdown Hill, Littlehampton overnight between June 18 and 19, causing an obstruction. The police serial number is 0104 20/06/21.

Various tools were stolen from a construction site on North End Road, Yapton after it was broken into between June 12 and June 14, The police serial number is 0303 14/06/21.

A gym bag was stolen from a vehicle parked in Houghton Forest, Arundel on June 18 after it’s passenger window was smashed. The poilce serial number is 1017 18/06/21.

A handbag, mobile phone and satnav were stolen from a vehicle parked on Slindon House Top Road, Slindon, on June 17. The Police serial number is 0663 19/06/21.

A swimming bag was stolen from a cark parked on Park Lane, Swindon, after it’s window was smashed on June 20. The police serial number is 0668 20/06/21.