Arun District weekly crime roundup- May 20

A residential property on ldwick Road, Bognor Regis was broken into overnight between May 9 and May 10. The police serial number is 0079 10/05/21.

On the night between May 12 and 13, lockers were broken into after a building on the University of Chichester campus was broken into. 1583 13/05/21.

On May 14, a residential property on Lagoon Road was illegally accessed by someone breaking in through the rear conservatory door. The serial number is Serial 1169 14/05/21.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at Dryad Way on Tuesday May 11. The police serial number is 1693 11/05/21.

Items were stolen from a vehicle parked on Meaden Way, Bognor Regis overnight betwen May 11 and May 12. The police serial is Serial 0207 12/05/21

The window of a vehicle parked on Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis, was smashed on the night between May 9 and May 10. The police serial is 0134 10/05/21.

On the same night, a vehicle parked on Queensway, Bognor Regis, was vandalised with spray paint. The police serial number is 0153 10/05/21.