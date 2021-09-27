Arun District weekly crime update: September 27

Bognor Regis

A handbag and purse were stolen from a property in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis, which was entered while the occupant was asleep on the evening of September 17. The police serial number is 1150 – 17/09/21.

A white Ford transit with the licence plate YJ65XFO was stolen from the owner’s driveway in Loats Lane, Bognor Regis overnight between September 13 and 14. The police serial number is 0170 – 14/09/21.

A stone was thrown into the rear window of a vehicle parked in West Street, Bognor Regis in the early hours of September 14. The police serial number is 0906 – 14/09/21.

A Honda Civic was with the licence plate VN06YXY was stolen from the owner’s house in Markfield, Bognor Regis overnight between 18 and 19 September. The police serial number is 0690 – 19/09/21.

Golf clubs were stolen from a vehicle parked in Markfield, Bognor Regis, afters its windows were smashed. The theft took place overnight between 18 and 19, and the police serial number is 0690 – 19/09/21.

A Mercedes A Class with the licence plate LS14FXZ was stolen from the roadside in The Hollies, Bognor Regis, overnight between September 17 and 18. The police serial number is 0455 – 18/09/21.

Two teenage boys were seen to be damaging fences and chairs belonging to a café in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. The incident took place in the early hours of September 14. The police serial number 0221 – 14/09/21.

Unknown persons entered a residential property in Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, overnight between September 19 and 20, but nothing was reported stolen. The police serial number is 0006 – 20/09/21.

A bird bath and fences were damaged in the rear garden of a property in Falklands Close, Bognor Regis overnight between September 19 and 20. The police serial number is 1087 – 20/09/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and Surrounding Area

A porta cabin on a building site in Toddington Lane, Wick, was broken into overnight between September 15 and 16, but nothing was reported stolen. The police serial number is 0358 – 16/09/21.

A bicycle was stolen from an insecure shed in Amsbridge Crescent, Wick, overnight between September 17 and 18. The police serial number is 0741 – 18/09/21.

A vehicle parked in Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton, was broken into and change was stolen from within overnight between September 13 and 14. The police serial number is 0213 – 14/09/21.

Two vehicles parked in Alexander Avenue, Angmering, were broken into and multiple items stolen from within. The theft took place overnight between 15 and 16 September. The police serial number is 0227 – 16/09/21.

In Milton Avenue, Littlehampton, several hand drills were stolen from a van after it was illegally entered on September 16. The police serial number is 0571 – 16/09/21.

Several flower beds in East Street, Littlehampton, were damaged by a group of youths on the evening of September 18. The police serial number is 0983 – 18/09/21.

Crockery was thrown at a vehicle parked on Beach Crescent Littlehampton, damaging it, in the morning of September 19. The police serial number is 0648 – 19/09/21.

Arundel, Barnham and Surrounding area

Loose change was stolen from a vehicle parked in Trundle View Close, Barnham after it was illegally entered overnight between September 18 and 19. The police serial number is 0455 – 19/09/21.

A set of air pods and a bank card were stolen from a vehicle parked in Dukes Close, Arundel after it was illegally entered in the early hours of September 19. The police serial number is 0558 – 19/09/21.