Arundel Castle burglary: 'Substantial reward' offered for recovery of historic items

Gold and silver items, worth in excess of £1million, were stolen from the castle on the night of Friday, May 21.

Sussex Police said insurers acting for the castle's owners have offered a 'substantial reward' for the safe return of all or part of the collection of items.

The collection comprised; Mary Queen of Scots Rosary Beads; seven gold / silver-gilt coronation cups (George II, George III, George IV, William IV, George V, George VI and Elizabeth II);

Gold and silver items, worth in excess of £1million, were stolen from Arundel Castle on the night of Friday, May 21. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

gold Earl Marshal’s baton and a gold and enamel baton.

Other miscellaneous items stolen included; ten silver-gilt Apostle Spoons; a silver-gilt casket with hunting and fishing scenes, and a silver-gilt mug.

A police spokesperson said: "A reward is being offered on the basis that any items listed above are returned in their original, undamaged, condition, subject to specific conditions, and anyone with information is asked to contact Simon Jones at loss adjusters Quadra Claims Services Ltd, email [email protected], phone 0161 838 6600."

Meanwhile, the police investigation is continuing and Sussex Police have released photos of two ladders used by thieves, which were found at the scene.

A reward is being offered on the basis that any items listed above are returned in their original, undamaged, condition, subject to specific conditions. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said the two metal ladders, one 6ft long and one 12ft long – are both capable of being extended to twice their lengths.

They had been used by the thieves to gain access to the dining room area where a window was forced to gain entry, police said.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack of Sussex Police said: "The ladders have clearly been well used over some years. The long ladder has some distinctive black and yellow paint splashings and each has some worn labelling.

"We hope that someone in the decorating or building trade, or maybe someone who just had them at home, will realise that they are now missing them, and will contact us."

Sussex Police released photos of two ladders used by thieves, which were found at the scene

If you recognise them, please contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Deuce.

DI Pack added: "In addition, if you were in Arundel and saw any suspicious activity around the area of the castle, either that evening or in the previous few days, as the castle only reopened to visitors on Tuesday, May 18, please let us know.

"If you are offered or hear of anyone offering for sale any of the items stolen, we would also like to hear from you.