Assault arrest after fight in Chichester

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after a group ‘confrontation’ at Priory Road, Chichester on Saturday, police confirmed.

Police said a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman sustained face and head injuries after the ‘fight’ which took place at around 10.30pm.

However, both victims ‘discharged themselves before receiving treatment’ at St Richard’s Hospital, according to police.

A police spokesman added: “A man was arrested after police were called to a fight in Chichester on Saturday evening (October 13).

“Officers attended the scene in Priory Road at 10.28pm where there had been a confrontation between a group of people.

“A 28-year-old man from Wick was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and later released under investigation.”