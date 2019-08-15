Attempted burglary at Midhurst bank

A digger was left abandoned after an attempted overnight burglary at Barclays in Midhurst, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said officers received a report of an attempted burglary at Barclays in North Street, Midhurst shortly after 3am this morning (Thursday).



A spokesman said: "Officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, by which time the suspect or suspects had fled.

"A digger, believed to be stolen, was left abandoned. A white 4x4 may also have been involved.



"Nothing was stolen and enquiries are ongoing."



If you saw what happened or have any information about the incident, please report it to police online or call 101, quoting serial 124 of 15/08.