'Bad behaviour' sees Bognor station shut waiting room

The waiting room at Bognor Regis railway station has been forced to shut ‘following a bout of significantly bad behaviour by a group of up to 14 teenagers,’ that is according to a spokesman for Southern.

Describing the situation as ‘extremely frustrating for us and our passengers’, the spokesman said recent incidents have included trespassing on the train tracks, passengers being hit and drinks being spat at staff.

The spokesman added that the closure is part of Southern’s efforts, working with the police, who are ‘addressing this issue’, and that the room is opened if passengers ask.

“One of the gang has spat half a bottle of Tango over a member of our gateline staff; they were swinging a tennis ball around which hit a passenger in the face; and they’ve been kicking bottles around the newly-refurbished station. They have also trespassed on the tracks.”

A spokesman for the British Transport Police (BTP) said anti-social behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’, that it is committed to tackling the issue and ‘works hard to make sure that it is deterred from the rail network’.

They urged the public to help efforts by reporting incidents to BTP by text to 61016.

