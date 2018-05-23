Body found in woods in hunt for missing man

A body has been found in woods near Chichester, which is believed to be that of missing Daniel Johnston, police have confirmed.

Police said officers were called to a report of a body in Stoughton Down today, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed.

Inspector Roy Hodder of the missing persons team said: “We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Daniel Johnston at this difficult time.

“We would like to extend our thanks to family and friends of Daniel who volunteered to assist us in the search for him.”

The 35-year-old disappeared while staying with family in Macklin Road, Bognor Regis on Sunday morning, at around 9am.