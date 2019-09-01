Bognor attack: ‘gang’ fractures man’s skull with metal bars

A gang attack on two men in Bognor today (September 1) has left one victim with a fractured skull, police said.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked during a fight in Silver Birch Drive, Bognor.

Officers were called to the scene at 1.23am and found the two injured victims. A 25-year-old man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with a fractured skull where he is being treated. A man aged 24 was taken to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, with cuts and bruises but was later released, police said.

Police believed the pair were attacked by a group of four to six men with various weapons including metal bars. They then got in a van and drove off, police said. One of the victims also had a wallet stolen containing cash.

Detective Sergeant Emma Fields said: "We are still establishing the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen it to come forward, particularly anyone who has private CCTV or dash cam footage. One of the victims has suffered a serious head injury."

Anyone who can help the investigation can report online or ring 101.