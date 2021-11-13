Bognor bike theft attempt - Suspect arrested as police investigate

A suspect has been arrested after an attempted bike theft in Bognor Regis.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 1:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th November 2021, 1:48 pm

Arun Police has appealed for information after the incident in Bedford Street on Friday (November 12).

"Do you have any information about an attempted theft of a bike?" police asked the public on social media.

"We have made an arrest but we need to speak to anyone who may have had their bike stolen or tampered with.

"Call 101 or report online quoting serial 701 of 12/11."

