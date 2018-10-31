Bognor councillor Damien Enticott charged with assault and burglary

Bognor Regis town councillor Damien Enticott has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges.

Enticott, 34, is charged with five counts, including assault and burglary, the court service confirmed.

Bognor Regis Town Council has refused to comment on the allegations

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, he denied all charges.

The independent councillor now faces a trial by jury at Crown Court.

Enticott is accused of: burglary, attempted burglary, assault by beating and two counts of threatening to destroy or damage property.

The court confirmed that he will stand trial for all charges in February next year.

Damien Enticott has been approached for comment.