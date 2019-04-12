Bognor homes burgled as elderly victims slept

Burglars have stolen from four homes in the Bognor area while their elderly victims slept.

The homes were burgled on Sunday March 31, and Monday April 1. Properties in Grangewood Drive, Alborough Way and Grangefield Way in Aldwick and Van Gogh Place in Bersted were broken into while the victims were asleep.

Investigating officer PC Richard Emmett said: “All of the victims involved are elderly and the suspect(s) targeted the properties when they knew the occupants would be asleep.

“Money was taken from nearly all of the properties and the intrusion has understandably, shaken the victims.

"A red mountain bike was recovered from one of the Aldwick burglaries however this did not belong to the victim.

“The bike had been stolen a few days before these burglaries took place and we believe this could have been the mode of transport of the suspect(s).

"Did you see anyone on a red mountain bike or someone acting suspiciously in this area around this time?”

Anyone with information should report it online or by calling 101 quoting 64 of 31/03.