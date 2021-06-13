Bognor man wanted for recall to prison - call 999 if you see him
Police are searching for a 31-year-old Bognor man who is wanted for recall to prison having breached the terms of his prison release licence.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 2:18 pm
Daniel Cannon is described by police as a white man, of a large build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He had been released from prison on licence in May 2019 after serving a term for false imprisonment, police said.
He is known to have links to Chichester, Selsey and Bognor areas.
Police said: "If you see Cannon, or know where he is, do not approach him but call police on 999.
"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."