Bognor mother and daughter jailed for stamping on woman

A mother and daughter who seriously assault another woman in Bognor Regis have been jailed, police said.

Joan Lee, 47 and Zoe Lee, 22, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, April 26, following a nine-day trial.

The duo were at a pub with a group of friends in High Street, Bognor Regis on the evening of Friday, January 5, 2018, police said.

They noticed the victim, who was sitting with her daughter, and invited the pair to go to a different bar.

During the walk, Joan of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, and Zoe, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis, assaulted the victim, stamping on her and causing cuts and bruising as well as a broken ankle, police said.

Investigating officers were able to view CCTV footage from the area and with the support of security staff at the nearby nightclub were able to identify the members of the group.

Aromatherapist Zoe and unemployed Joan were both arrested with four other women, the case against three of which was dropped.

Joan and Zoe, alongside Carrie Osmond, 21, from Bognor Regis, stood trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 18. The mother and daughter were found guilty and Osmond was found not guilty.

Summing up the case at sentencing, Judge William Mousley described how the pair have learned a harsh lesson after they ruined the victim’s life for a period of time, both physically and mentally.

Joan and Zoe Lee were both sentenced to five years in prison for grievous bodily harm and a restraining order against the victim was imposed, police said.

Investigating office Detective Constable Elaine Keating said: “This was a particularly nasty assault on an unaware victim, causing serious injuries.

“We worked quickly as a team to identify the suspects involved in the case and would like to thank the security staff at the nearby nightclub who provided invaluable information.

“The case was also strengthen when officers arrested Zoe and the clothes she was wearing in the CCTV footage were discovered in her room.

“We welcome the sentence Joan and Zoe have been given and hope this sends out a clear message that we will continue to investigate matters such as this to ensure justice is served.”