Bognor murder suspects released from bail

Two Bognor Regis murder suspects have been released from bail, police have said.

A 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested in September on suspicion of murdering 32-year-old Daniel Weyman.

The pair were on police bail until yesterday (Wednesday December 18) but will remain under investigation.

A spokesman for Sussex Police: "The 40-year-old man and the 35-year-old woman arrested on Sunday September 22 on suspicion of the murder of Daniel Weyman, 32, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, in Belmont Street in the early hours of the same day, had been on police bail until 18 December, but the bail conditions have now been lifted and they continue to be under investigation."

At about 1.50am on Sunday (September 22) father-of-one Daniel Weyman was found injured in Belmont Street, Bognor, where he lived.

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton where he tragically died on Sunday afternoon.

The intensive investigation continues and Sussex Police are currently in consultation with the CPS.

