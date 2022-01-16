Bognor police incident: Negotiator called after 'report of a man in distress'
A man has been arrested after an incident at a flat in Bognor Regis.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:28 pm
Arun Police said officers were called to a flat in Lyon Street West in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, January 16).
They were responding to a 'report of a man in distress', police said.
"A number of police resources along with colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance service attended the scene as a precaution and to ensure the safety of those involved," a police statement read.
"A specialist negotiator engaged with the man, who has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
"This was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community."
