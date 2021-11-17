Bognor Regis man wanted for recall to prison

Police in West Sussex are looking for a 27-year-old man from Bognor Regis who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his prison release licence.

Jack Walters, from Bognor Regis, was released in October part way through a six-year, nine-month prison sentence for burglary, Police said. He has been described as white, 6 feet tall, of average build and pale complexion, with shoulder length brown hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about Mr Walters is asked not to approach him, but to contact the police on 999, quoting serial number 1102 of 11/11.

