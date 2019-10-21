Bognor Regis murder investigation — Pair have bail extended

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder in Bognor have had their bail term extended, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said an 'intensive investigation' is continuing into the death of dad-of-one Daniel Weyman, who had been found with serious injuries in Belmont Street, where he lived, just before 1.50pm on Sunday, September 22. Daniel, 32, was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton where he died from his injuries.

Daniel Weyman leaves behind his six-year-old daughter Ruby

Within hours, a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder but, after being interviewed, the pair were released on police bail until Sunday, October 20.

Providing an update, a Sussex Police spokesman said: "As detailed police enquiries are still ongoing, their bail has now been extended until December 18."

Detective Inspector Gordon Denslow, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "This is a complex investigation and we working hard to establish the full circumstances.

"Meanwhile our thoughts remain with the deceased and his family. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are still keen to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information that could help. If you can help please contact us either by calling 101 or online."

