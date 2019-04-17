Bognor Regis rape arrest - Man, 30, is bailed

A man has been released on police bail after a woman reported she had been raped in Bognor Regis on Sunday, Sussex Police has revealed.

In a statement released yesterday (Tuesday), police said a woman reported she had been raped in an alleyway in Bognor, and a man had been arrested.

Police

Providing an update today (Wednesday), a spokesman said: "A 30-year-old Littlehampton man has been bailed until May 12 while enquiries continue."

See also: Bognor Regis care home manager stole £4,100 from vulnerable elderly residents



Police found cannabis growing operation at Bognor Regis home



Staff member at Barnham's railway station assaulted by three men