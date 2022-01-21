Bognor Regis woman amongst those charged as police crackdown on drug dealing and money laundering

The joint operation saw Surrey Police officers executed warrants at a series of addresses across Sussex, Wiltshire and Hampshire on Wednesday (January 19).

The investigation leading to the warrants was conducted alongside HMP Coldingley and HMP High Down. Six people were charged with drug supply and laundering offences and appeared at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (January 20).

Enya Mcfarlene, 27, of Brooks Lane, Bognor Regis, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

A Bognor Regis woman was amongst those arrested as police cracked down on drugs supply and money laundering

She was amongst six people arrested by police during the operation.

Jack Payne, 30, of HMP High Down, Highdown Lane, Sutton, was charged with:

-One count of conspiracy to supply cocaine

-One count of conspiracy to supply cannabis

-One count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property

-Two counts of possession of a mobile phone in prison.

Michael Crossley, 37, of Deneb Drive, Swindon, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and concerned in the supply of mephedrone.

Danny Haynes, 29, of Campbell Fields, Aldershot was charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Fiona West, 54, of Botley Drive, Havant was charged with conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Abie Daw, 30, of Hatt Street, Wellesley, Aldershot was charged with conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Hazell, said: “Yesterday we carried out a series of warrants in partnership with HMP High Down and HMP Coldingley. This was the culmination of an extensive investigation to disrupt an alleged drug dealing and money laundering operation that we suspected was being perpetrated across several counties.