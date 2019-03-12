Bognor stabbing – Two men due in court after ‘attempted murder’

Two men are to appear in court charged with offences in connection with the stabbing of another man in Bognor Regis at the weekend, which is being treated as attempted murder.

Police said Akeem Adebayo, 23, a retail employee of Colindale Avenue, Colindale, London, was charged in the early hours of Tuesday morning with attempted murder and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Bognor

He was remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today, police added.

A police spokesman said Ian Hemmens, 80, retired, of Bognor Road, Chichester, who was arrested on Monday afternoon, has been charged with assisting an offender. He was bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

The investigation into the stabbing of a 28-year-old man from Bognor Regis in Marine Park Gardens on Sunday afternoon, March 10, continues.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “This remains a live investigation and I would be grateful if anyone with information, who hasn’t previously spoken to us, could please get in touch.

“We will be back at the scene in Marine Park Gardens on Tuesday to complete a fingertip search and there will be extra police patrols to reassure local residents.”

Police said the victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Halibut.