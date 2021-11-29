Bognor uninsured driver found to be drug dealer

Adam Adams, 26 of Bognor Regis. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-211129-114048001

Adam Adams, 26, a fast food employee, of Aldwick Road, Bognor, was given a 30-month prison sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, 22 November, having previously admitted five counts of possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, and money laundering, a police statement said.

Detective Constable Molly O’Malley said; “Adams was stopped by an alert roads policing officer in Bognor on 31 March last year for driving with no insurance.

“However a routine search of his car found a quantity of cannabis, a knuckleduster and two mobile phones.

“A search of his then address in Bognor revealed cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, amphetamine and LSD with an estimated street value of some £6,000, two sets of scales and plastic’ deal’ bags.

“Adam had little choice but to plead guilty, and this case shows that we continue to take every opportunity to take drugs off the streets and to bring to justice those who try to profit from the trade.”