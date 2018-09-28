Bosham child sex offender jailed

A Bosham man has been given a prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple sex offences.

Tony Small, 37, of Main Road, Bosham, was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment having pleaded guilty to ten offences, police said.

Small was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday September 28) for three offences of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl aged 13 to 15, two offences of attempting to cause a girl aged 13 to 15 to watch a sexual act and five offences of attempting to cause a girl age 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, police have said.

Police added that the charges relate to three separate people, none of whom come from Sussex.

Small was arrested on Thursday, July 26, as a result of information passed to Sussex Police by members of the public.

Detective constable Gaye Moore, of Sussex Police, said: "Small thought he was talking to teenage girls, to whom he sent indecent videos of himself, but in fact he was in touch with three adults who had set up false profiles online. They contacted officers who went to the address and arrested him.

"We rely upon the assistance of the public in preventing and detecting crime. Working with the community is a vital factor in our gaining information."

Small will be a registered sex offender for ten years and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last ten years, severely restricting his access to children and computers, police have said.

Constable Moore added: "Cases involving child sex abuse are extremely serious and have a huge impact not just on the victims, but on whole families and the communities in which they take place. We understand the desire to protect children but any member of the public who has information about child sex abuse, online or otherwise, should get in touch with the police so that we can work to bring offenders to justice."

