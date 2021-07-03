Boy, 15, arrested in Sussex in connection with 'horrific' murder

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in Brighton on Friday, July 2 in connection with the murder. He was taken to a local police station in East Sussex where he remains at this time.

Police were called at 00:46hrs on Thursday, July 1 to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old male inside the address suffering from stab wounds. They provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Sussex Police

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:34hrs.

Next of kin have been informed. The Metropolitan Police said it awaits formal identification.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Despite this early arrest, we still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to this horrific incident.

“Have you heard something that could assist my officers? Did you see something that could help?

“If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch.”

A spokesman added: "At this early stage we retain an open mind concerning motive."