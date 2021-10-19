Breaking: Huge blaze spotted near Billingshurst

An eye witness has spotted a 'big fire' in Five Oaks, north of Billingshurst this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene to tackle the blaze.

One Billinghurst resident said: "We saw loads of fire engines heading through the village and up toward the Billingshurst Straight. The last one was a big water tanker."

The fire is in Five Oaks, north of Billingshurst. Photo: Eddie Mitchell