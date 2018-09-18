Bronze statue stolen from Chichester gallery

A statue of an ancient Greek soldier worth more than £3,000 has been stolen from a Chichester gallery, police have said.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal in relation to the theft of the ‘high value’ bronze sculpture from Cloud Gallery, on North Street, around 1.30pm last Thursday (September 13).

Police said there were three suspects involved, all believed to be women.

One suspect, described as in her mid-20s, of large build, wearing sunglasses and a blouse, distracted a member of staff while the other suspects, thought to be aged between 18 and 20, stole the sculpture and left the premises, according to police.

In a statement, PC Tessa Heath said: “We are keen to trace and speak to the three suspects involved with this theft and return the statue to the rightful owner.

“The women seized the opportunity to steal the statue, worth over £3,000, at a time when the gallery staff were busy with a delivery.

“Have you seen a statue resembling the one in the picture for sale recently?

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time.”

To report information, go to www.sussex.police.uk, or call 101, quoting 668 of 13/09. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org