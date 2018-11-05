Builder fraudulently took £13,000 from Bognor clients to pay off loansharks

A Bognor builder took almost £13,000 for work he never did so that he could pay back loansharks who were ‘not going to take no for an answer’.

Leigh Yorke, 49, took the money for double glazing work and then proceeded to ignore calls from the worried homeowners.

Yorke was trading as Leigh Yorke Double Glazing and Building Services at the time and lives in Flansham Park in Felpham.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of ‘participating in fraudulent business carried on by sole trader’ at locations in Bognor.

Promising work then ignoring calls

Prosecutor Brett Coleborn said: “West Sussex Trading Standards first received a complaint in August 2016 from someone who alleges she employed Mr Yorke to replace her double glazed windows at a cost of £2,200.

“She paid £1,620 but alleged Mr Yorke never returned to undertake the work.

“There was a second complaint from someone who paid a deposit of £9,600 to Mr Yorke’s wife.

“Mr Yorke did not explain the reason he requested the money to be paid to Mrs Yorke’s bank account.

“[The complainant] alleged the work was never carried out and the money has never been returned to him.”

The court heard that another person complained that they had paid Yorke £1,700 in cash as a deposit.

The prosecutor continued: “However after paying the money to Mr Yorke they stated that he never completed the work and never returned their calls.”

Debts to loansharks

Richard Frank, defending Yorke, said: “He is very, very remorseful.

“He has been a builder and double glazer all his life and run his own company for about 14 years.

“All these customers are repeat customers that have used him in the past.

“They are all people that when his finances were in order and when he was coping with life he did good, honest work for to a good standard.”

However Mr Frank told the court this changed when Yorke’s personal circumstances deteriorated.

Yorke was injured and unable to work and had to declare bankruptcy.

He continued: [Yorke owed money to] loansharks and people who were not going to take no for an answer.

“So he went to get this work with the intention of paying off the money that needed paying.”

Mr Frank told the court that Yorke was very keen to pay his victims back as soon as he can.

Offences merit prison time, but magistrates decide on community penalty

Sentencing him, magistrate Jackie Casey told Yorke that his crimes did cross the threshold for immediate prison time.

However she instead gave him a community order and told him he must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £12,920 in compensation to his victims – the amount he accepted as deposits for work that was never carried out.

Ms Casey told him: “We realise it is a very large sum but we have taken into account that people did lose this money and it needs to be repaid.”

