Butlin's bar fight death: Resort releases statement

Butlin's has released a statement after an altercation which led to the death of a 52-year-old man on Friday (June 14).

Butlin's, Bognor Regis

The man, from Bedford, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after he was punched in the face and fell to the floor at a bar in the holiday resort.

He died on Tuesday afternoon (June 18).

A spokesman for Butlin's said: “We are very saddened to hear this terrible news and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“We have offered our full assistance to the police in their enquiries throughout the investigation and will continue to do so.”

A 31-year-old man from Wandsworth, London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and later bailed until 13 July.



Anyone with information is urged to report to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Brockton.



Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, either via its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.