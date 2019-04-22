Call 999 if you see this wanted Sussex man

Police are searching for a Sussex man who is wanted in connection with a number of serious violent offences.

Mark Brazil, from Haywards Heath, is sought in connection with two counts of robbery, common assault, grievous bodily harm and witness intimidation, says Sussex Police.

The 20-year-old, is described as white, about 6ft, of skinny build, with brown hair and blue/green eyes.

Police say Brazil has access to different addresses in Mid Sussex, including Haywards Heath and Hassocks, and members of the public in these areas in particular are asked to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999 immediately.