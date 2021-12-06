Can you help identify this man suspected of sexual assault in Bognor Regis?
Detectives are on the hunt for a man suspected of sexual assault in Bognor Regis- and they need your help.
Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a young woman in Bognor have released an Efit of the man they want to trace.
The digital image comes after an appeal for information released on November 19.
The man is described as white, in his thirties, of a skinny build, with dark slicked back hair, a beard and a moustache. He was wearing a black hoody and black trainers, spoke with what appeared to be an Eastern European accent and may have had a lip piercing.
The incident took place just after 3am on November 17, when the 19-year-old victim was walking along West Street, Bognor Regis, close to Market Street and Waterloo Square, when she was attacked by a man near the Sunken Gardens.
Detective constable Jill Stevens said: "This was a very concerning although isolated incident.
"If you can help identify this man, or if you have any other information, please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 151 of 17/11."