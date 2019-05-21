Can you help police solve the latest neighbourhood crimes in the Chichester district?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving recent crimes in the Chichester district.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; drunk and disorderly, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, immigration, threats to kill, shoplifting, breach of bail, domestic assault, malicious communications, breach of the peace, assault police, actual bodily harm, drink driving, breach of non-molestation order, affray and criminal damage.

Police

In its neighbourhood crime summary, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Longlands Road, Emsworth – Overnight on Sunday 12 May a shed was broken into and a cycle stolen. Serial 0052 of 13/05.

- Main Road, Emsworth – Between Saturday 11 May and Monday 13 May a shed was entered and gardening tools stolen. Serial 0309 of 14/05.

- Chidham Lane, Chidham – On Sunday 12 May during late afternoon, number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1112 of 13/05.

- Hunters Race, Lavant – On Wednesday 15 May during late afternoon, number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1021 of 15/05.

- Emsworth Common Road, Emsworth – On Saturday 18 May during the morning a window was smashed to a vehicle and maps and dog walking books stolen. Serial 0634 of 18/05.

- Downs Road, West Stoke – On Wednesday 15 May during late afternoon, number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1026 of 18/05.

- Fisher Lane, North Mundham – On Tuesday 14 May during the morning, a garage was entered and a Jansen Wood Chipper and a plant trailer with ride on mower stolen. Serial 0696 of 14/05.

- Itchenor Road, Chichester – Between Saturday 4 May and Saturday 18 May aYamaha 50 engine was stolen from a small boat. Serial 0374 of 18/05.

- Stockbridge Road, Chichester – Overnight on Saturday 18 May a FUGI D4 Aero Time Trail racing bike was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0265 of 19/05.

- Southdown Close, Midhurst – On Monday 13 May during the morning there was an attempt break to a property where a rear window had been smashed; no entry was gained. Serial 0606 of 16/05.

- Lambourne Lane, Milland – Overnight on Monday 13 May there was an attempt to steal to a dumper. Serial 1435 of 16/05.

- Harting Hill, South Harting – On Sunday 19 May during late afternoon, the window to a vehicle was smashed and a handbag stolen. Serial 1064 of 19/05.

- Vann Road, Fernhurst – Overnight on Monday 13 May a caravan was broken into; no items were reported stolen. Serial 1220 of 15/05.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of the above incidents, please contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org