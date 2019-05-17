Can you help police solve these 20 crimes in the Chichester district?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving recent crimes in the Chichester district.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, domestic assault, common assault, grievous bodily harm, fail to comply with community protection notice, excess alcohol, drug driving, burglary dwelling, actual bodily harm, drunk and disorderly, harassment, breach of bail, wanted on warrant, excess alcohol and criminal damage.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Delling Close, Bosham – On Monday, May 6, police received a report of an attempt break-in to the Pavilion. Damage was caused but nothing was taken. Serial 0488 6/5.

- Charles Avenue, Chichester – On Monday, May 6, a vehicle was broken into and wallet, phone and laptop stolen. Serial 0664 6/5

- Charles Avenue, Chichester – On Monday, May 6, rings were taken from a property via an open window. Serial 1018 6/5.

- Crede Lane, Bosham – Overnight into May 8, doors and seats were stripped from a Landrover on the driveway of a property. Serial 0142 08/05

- Bosham Lane, Bosham – Overnight into May 8, a landrover was stripped of doors, front seats and bonnet whilst parked outside the owner’s home. Serial 0287 9/5

- Oving Road, Chichester – Overnight into May 9, a vehicle was broken into and sunglasses stolen from the vehicle. Serial 1060 9/5

- Longlands Road, Emsworth – Overnight into May 12, a number of garages were broken into at this location. Serials 0532 12/5.

- Mill Lane, Selsey – On Monday, May 6, police received a report of a shed break where gardening tools and petty cash was stolen. Serial 0647 6/5

- Itchenor Road, Itchenor – On Tuesday, May 7, police received a report of a shed break where two bikes were stolen. Serial 1008 7/5

- Runcton Lane, Runcton – On Friday, May 10, persons entered a barn whilst unlocked and stole a ride on lawn mower and bike. Serial 0921 10/5

- Westburton, Pulborough – On Thursday, May 9, police received a report of a garage break where power tools and bikes were stolen. Serial 0939 9/5.

- Lower Street, Fittleworth, Pulborough – On Thursday, May 9, police received a report of a statue being stolen from a garden. Serial 0880 9/5

- Furze Mead, Nyewood, Petersfield – On Saturday, May 11, police received a report of a garden shed break. Power tools were stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0026 11/5

In its Sussex Country Watch Bulletin, Sussex Police listed a further seven crimes officers need the public's help in solving.

- On Monday, May 6, a shipping container on a farm in Birdham Road, Chichester was broken into and a number of items were stolen. These include a welder, a generator, a cutting set and battery powered drills. Also stolen red diesel was stolen from 3 tractors parked in the open. Value of the haul £5,000.00. Serial 0243.

- On the same day, St Crispin’s Church in Church Place Pulborough has had a window smashed. Police said it was 'fortunately not a stained glass one'. No entry appeared to have been made. Serial 0871.

- Also on Monday, May 6, a farm in Main Road, Bosham was entered and an outbuilding was forcefully entered and several items were stolen. Police said these include 1 x Fontan Compactstar fogger, 1 x Honda petrol water pump, 1 x Clarke 50Litre compressor, 1 x Battery for the generator, 100 Litres of red diesel plus various odd bits and pieces. Value of haul is around £6,000.00. Serial 1556

- On Tuesday, May 7, a stable yard in Eartham Road, Boxgrove was entered and several items stolen, including 1 x muck fork, 5 x blue garden chairs, 1 x brown leather Mickleham bridal, 3 x brown leather bridals and I x royal blue Bridalway lunging cavasson. Value of haul £900.00. Serial 0355.

- On Wednesday, May 8, a Land Rover 110 Defender that was parked on the drive of a property in Crede Lane, Bosham was stripped of all its doors and front seats. The owner told police that the insurance company have written the vehicle off. Value totals £5,000.00. Serial 0142

- On Friday, May 10, whilst the owner of farm premises in Runcton Lane, Runcton was away from his barn, person/s unknown entered it and stole a red Lawnflite 604 ride on mower, a bicycle and an old tractor battery. Haul value £1,250.00. Serial 0921.

- On Sunday, May 12, the Novium in Tower Street, Chichester had intruder/s damage the roof area above the entrance. Police said the metal slates covering the ceiling had been pulled down and off, it also had a part that was hanging down the left hanging there. Serial 0989.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of the incidents, please contact police online, via email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number and date provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

