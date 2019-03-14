Can you help police solve these crimes across Chichester?

Sussex Police is appealing for help in solving a range of crimes throughout Chichester. Can you help?

The force listed the following incidents in its neighbourhood crime summary:

Police

• The Leys, Singleton, Chichester – On Wednesday March 6, we received a report of a shed break. A number of garden machinery items were stolen. Serial 0194 6/3

• Northgate Car Park, Chichester – Overnight into March 7, a Sinnis Street White Moped was stolen. Serial 0399 7/3

• Stane Street, Chichester – Overnight into Friday March 8, a container was broken into. Once the suspect realised they were being filmed on CCTV they decamped and no items were stolen. Serial 0012 8/3.

Police is also seeking information following a number of crimes in Midhurst and Petworth.

Chichester Police said on Facebook: "We have received reports of vehicle breaks in Petworth overnight. The breaks have targeted vans where tools are stored. We would ask you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the normal way.

"If you are a trades person we would recommend that you remove your tools from your vehicle overnight."

Sussex Police also listed the following six crimes in the area:

• The Street, Stedham, Midhurst – On Wednesday March 6, we received a report of a break to an outbuilding where a Trek black mountain bike was stolen. Serial 0300 06/03

• Petersfield Road, Midhurst – On March 8, we received a report of a burglary overnight to a public house. Money and alcohol was stolen from the premises. Serial 0227 8/3

• School Lane, Stedham, Midhurst – Overnight into March 4, a vehicle was broken into and cash stolen. Serial 1077 04/03

• Hampers Green, Petworth – On March a van was broken into whilst parked outside the informant’s property. A disc cutter was stolen from the property. Serial 0101 7/3

• 41 Carters Way, Wisborough Green – On March 7, a vehicle was broken into and tools and climbing equipment stolen. 1099 7/3

• Bourne Way, Midhurst – On March 9, we received two reports of vehicle breaks. There was indication that more vehicles were broken into but these were not reported. A purse was stolen from one of the vehicles. 0855 9/3 & 1320 9/3.

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101

