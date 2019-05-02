Can you help police solve these nine crimes in the Chichester area?

Can you help police solve these nice crimes in the Chichester area?

As part of a weekly crime bulletin compiled by Sussex Police, a crime summary is also supplied. This week's shows nine crimes across the district including criminal damage and a number of thefts.

• On Monday April 22 a shed was broken into at a property in Clay Lane, Chichester and a bike and garden strimmer were stolen. Serial 0287 22/4

• On Wednesday April 24 a flat in Canal Place was broken into during the day and police said an 'untidy' search of the premises was made and cash was stolen. Serial 0939 24/4

• On Sunday April 28 police received reports of an attempted break in to stables in Marlpit Lane, Emsworth. The attempt occurred between April 26 and 27. Damaged was cause to parts of the premises but nothing was stolen, police have said. Serial 0829 28/4

• Overnight into April 25 a Landrover had doors and a bonnet removed in Weston Lane Funtington. Serial 0193 25/4

• On Sunday April 28 a vehicle was broken into in a car park in West Dean. Both number plates were also stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0832 28/4

• On Sunday 28 April a van was broken into in Goodwood and a number of electrical tools were stolen. Serial 0868 28/4

• On Tuesday 23 April a property under renovation in Pound Road, West Wittering, was broken into and tools were stolen from the location. Serial 1369 23/4

• At 5.30pm on Monday April 22, a vehicle was broken into in a public car park off the B2145, Hunston. Police said a number of personal possessions including a drone. Serial 0215 22/4

• On Thursday April 25, police received a report of three high value boat engines being stolen from the back of boats in The Street, Itchenor. Serial 0023 25/4

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101 or by reporting it here.