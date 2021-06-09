Can you help police solve these recent crimes in the Chichester district?

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police has listed a number of recent crimes, which have taken place in the Chichester district.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area

- Overnight between Saturday June, 5 and Sunday, June 6, a residential property was broken into and a mountain bike and tools stolen on Beach Road, Selsey (Reference number: 0465 06/06/21).

Chichester and surrounding areas

- On Friday, June 4, damage was caused to a number of fences in Station Road, Bosham (1554 03/06/21).

- Also that day, in West Marden, a vehicle was broken into and a mobile phone stolen from inside (0327 05/06/21).

- A residential property was broken into and access gained via the rear patio doors on Old Broyle Road, Chichester, overnight between Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4 (0360 04/06/21).

- During the same night, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Thorney Road, Emsworth (0576 04/06/21).

- On Thursday, a notice board and gate were damaged in Richmond Road, Westerton (1247 03/06/21).

- On Monday, May 31, a vehicle was broken into and three bags stolen from inside on Chidham Lane, Chidham (1132 31/06/21).

Midhurst and Petworth

- On Saturday (June 5), a vehicle was broken into and a travel bag and handbag stolen at the South Downs Centre in North Street, Midhurst (Reference number: 0659 05/06/21).

- Overnight between Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, a residential property was broken into and personal items stolen in Sandy Lane, Rake (0937 06/06/21).

- Overnight between Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the North Lodge industrial estate in Milland. (0994 04/06/21).

- At St Giles Church in Graffham on Thursday, a vehicle had the rear window smashed to the vehicle causing damage (0975 03/06/21).

- Two days prior, in Ambersham Common, a vehicle had the rear window smashed and an attempt was made to steal items from inside the car (0915 01/06/21).

- Overnight on Monday, May 31, a residential property was broken into and jewellery was stolen at Camelsdale Road, Haslemere (0381 01/06/21).

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, please contact Sussex Police online, by email at [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number.