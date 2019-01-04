Cannabis plants seized and five people arrested over drug offences in Bognor Regis

Five people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Bognor Regis after officers attended a welfare check in the town.

Police officers attended the a property in Gavits Lane to check on a member of the public on Thursday evening (January 3).

Sussex Police

While at the property, officers arrested a 23-year-old woman from Essex on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. A car with three occupants then arrived at the same property and officers conducted a vehicle search, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

An 18-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

A 39-year-old man from Bognor was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

A search was then conducted in Ivydale Road, the home address of one of the occupants of the car, and officers discovered and seized a quantity of young cannabis plants.

A 34-year-old man from Bognor Regus was arrested on suspicion of the production of a class B drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.



All five suspects still remain in custody as of Friday 1pm (January 4).