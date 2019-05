A parked car was stolen in Chichester yesterday (Wednesday), according to the city police force.

Chichester Police said the vehicle was parked in the Cattle Market Car Park when it was stolen between 12pm and 1pm.

Police

In a post on social media, it wrote: "Report received of a stolen motor vehicle, a Black Mini One, whilst parked in the Cattle Market Car Park, Chichester.

"If you saw anything suspicious, please report on 101."