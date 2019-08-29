CCTV captures van driver attempting to break in to Bracklesham Bay barn

A van driver has been caught on CCTV driving into a concrete bollard and attempting to break in to a barn in Bracklesham Bay.

The CCTV footage showed a van being deliberately driven into a concrete bollard in Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, so as to gain access to the land and buildings, according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch Newsletter.

Police news

The same van was later captured on CCTV again, but this time the driver got out and went into the premises and attempted to enter a barn.

Nothing was stolen but enquires are ongoing into the incident, which was reported to police last Thursday.

Anyone with information, contact police quoting reference 0310 22/08.

Sussex Countrywatch is a partnership involving Sussex Police, the fire and rescue service, the National Farmers Union and the Angling Trust.

SEE MORE: High house prices in Chichester ‘do not help local people’

Tangmere Parish Council seeks clarity over 'key issues' in emerging plans for 1,000 homes

Eastbourne man dies on A27 near Arundel while being rushed to Chichester for emergency surgery