CCTV catches woman stealing child's toys in Bognor Regis pub

Toys belonging to a seven-year-old girl were stolen from a pub in Bognor Regis earlier this month, according to Sussex Police.

Police is today (Tuesday, December 24) appealing for information after the theft of two toy Christmas elves at the Hatters Inn on Queensway on December 14.

A spokesman said: "At 7.45pm, two toy elves belonging to a seven-year-old girl were left in a pink basket on the table she was sitting at with her mother.



"CCTV from the establishment showed a woman wearing a bright lime-green top take the toys from the table.



"The suspect concealed the elves in her bag when the victim's mother returned to get the toys a short time later."



Anyone who believes they can identify the woman pictured is asked to make contact with police by reporting online or calling 101 quoting serial 1330 of 15/12.

