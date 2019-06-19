Chichester and Bognor phone shop break-ins under investigation

Police are investigating recent break-ins at phone shops in Chichester and Bognor, a spokesman has confirmed.

Officers are also investigating an attempted break-in at a sports shop in Bognor, the spokesman said.

At this stage, not all of the incidents are being linked.

Police warned residents to remain vigilant.

The spokesman said: “If you are in the retail areas of both Chichester and Bognor Regis after shop opening times, we would ask that you remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us immediately. Thank you.”

SEE MORE: Police pursuit ends with two arrests in Petworth

Police news

Dad-of-two found dead at Bognor Regis home

Spectacular thunderstorm lights up Sussex sky: your pictures of the amazing phenomenon