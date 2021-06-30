Chichester attempted robbery - Three suspects named and charged

A 74-year-old man suffered a minor injury to his arm after three women attempted to take his Rolex watch, worth £8,000.

Officers were alerted to the incident in Lavant Road, Chichester, at 10.45am on June 15.

"Three suspects were swiftly arrested by officers nearby," a spokesperson said.

Police

"Cassandra Dimitri, 22, of Nutfield Place, Portsmouth, Minodra Marin, 21, of New Road, Portsmouth, and Mihaela Petre, 28, of Nutfield Place, Portsmouth, were charged with attempted robbery."

These women appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (June 16) and were released on conditional bail to appear at Lewes Crown Court on July 14.