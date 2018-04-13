Chichester burglar sentenced to more than six years in prison

A 'prolific' burglar has been given a six and a half year prison sentence for a series of offences, including two in Chichester, police confirmed today.

The conviction of Jason Martin, 36, of no fixed address, comes after forensic evidence from break-ins in Chichester, Highleigh and Earnley on January 9 this year saw him linked to two burglaries in Hampshire from 2017.

Jason Martin. Pic: Sussex Police

Police said January's break-ins, including at two properties in Pecketts Gate, saw a large quantity of items stolen, among them was a BMW car which Martin drove across the border to Hampshire.

In a statement, police said: "Officers in Portsmouth spotted the car and after running it through the system discovered the vehicle, along with the item found inside, was stolen."

Martin was arrested and the investigation which followed saw a property he had links to searched, here property stolen from the burglary in London Road, Petersfield, alongside property that had been reported stolen from a different property on the same road, police said. They added, finally, Hampshire officers identified Martin on CCTV footage using a stolen bank card from a property in Ryecroft, Havant.

Martin was charged with eight counts of burglary and was remanded in custody until he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 5, ten other Hampshire offences and three other Sussex offences were taken into consideration and will lie on file, police confirmed.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced on March 27 to four-and-a-half years in prison for the burglary in Swanmore and two years in prison, to run consecutively, for the seven other burglaries, police said.

Jon Berisford of the Community Investigation Team said: “This was a successful joint force investigation and the evidence against Martin was extensive.

“The substantial prison sentence given to Martin underlines the gravity of his offending, which had a considerable impact on the residents of Sussex and Hampshire at the end of last year and beginning of this year.

“I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and allowed justice to be served.”