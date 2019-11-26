Chichester collision - Drink-driver is disqualified after failing to stop

A 21-year-old man has been disqualified from driver after failing to stop following a collision, according to Chichester Police.

Police said Charlie Locke, of Lake Road, pleaded guilty to failing to stop and drink driving after a collision in Chichester last month.

Police

In a post on social media this afternoon (Tuesday), a spokesman added: “He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined a total of £357 and had his licence endorsed with points.”

It follows an accident on Saturday, October 27, after which the driver ‘initially ran off but was quickly located’, according to police.

