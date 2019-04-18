Chichester crime - Can you help police crack these recent cases?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of crimes in the Chichester district.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over this week for offences including; driving whilst disqualified, drink driving, driving without insurance, common assault, actual bodily harm, vehicle interference, actual bodily harm, breach of restraining order, possession of class B, breach of criminal behaviour order, burglary dwelling, assault police, affray, wanted on warrant and obstruction.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Hunters Race, West Lavant – On Tuesday, April 11, a yard was entered and two containers broken into. A set of ladders plus other items were reported stolen. Serial 1086 of 11/04.



- Tangmere Road, Chichester – Overnight on Wednesday, April 10, a container was broken into; nothing was reported stolen. Serial 1403 of 11/04.



- Broyle Road, Chichester – On Friday, April 12, between 12:15 pm and 3.00 pm a property was broken into and a small quantity of jewellery was stolen. Serial 0702 of 12/04.



- Easthampnett Lane, Chichester – Overnight on Tuesday, April 9, a pick-up truck was entered and a jet washer stolen. Serial 0767 of 10/04.



- Conduit Mead, Chichester – Overnight on Friday, April 12, a vehicle was entered and a workbag containing books and an iPad was stolen. Serial 0597 of 13/04.



- Sheepwash Lane, East Lavant – On Monday, April 15, there was a report of two youths throwing bricks at a lorry. The youths made off running east down Sheepwash Lane. Serial 0787 of 11/04.



- Ellanore Lane, West Wittering – Overnight on Sunday, April 7, there was a break-in to a building site and tools were stolen. Serial 0224 of 08/4



- Stubcroft Lane, East Wittering – Between Friday, March 29 and Thursday, April 4, there was an unsuccessful attempt break to a garage and workshop; access was gained to an out-house and a quantity of tools were stolen. Serial 0494 of 09/04.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.